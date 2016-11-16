Dr. Taher Husainy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husainy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taher Husainy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taher Husainy, MD
Dr. Taher Husainy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Husainy's Office Locations
Rolando A Mendoza M.d. P.A.787 37th St Ste E210, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-0808
Sebastian Family Walk-in Care13840 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 770-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is tremendously compassionate and he puts the well-being of his patients first. I've known some physicians of national prominence but when I think of the characteristics that a doctor should have it is Dr. Husainy who sets the standard.
About Dr. Taher Husainy, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083693279
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
