Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD
Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Diabetes and Endocrine Association Hunter9100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (504) 738-3949
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
FORGOT if I left a review so will do another because DR M is WORLD CLASS!!!! My Heart doc Dr Fox sent me to see him and I didn't know what I was even there for! Now I am off insulin, 40 pounds less, three less pills PER DAY and living my BEST LIFE.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Modarressi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modarressi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modarressi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Modarressi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modarressi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modarressi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modarressi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.