Overview

Dr. Tahera Azharuddin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Azharuddin works at ROCHESTER COMMUNITY PRIMARY CARE in Rochester, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.