Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 600 Roe Ave Fl 1, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 795-2820
Inland Endocrine9471 Haven Ave Ste 140, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 474-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Finally, a doctor who took the time to listen and explain my condition, treatments, options and reasons why. Thank you, Doctor. Your medical practice is sorely needed nowadays where everything is rushed, confusing and uncaring. I had an excellent experience with true health care today.
About Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932609054
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
