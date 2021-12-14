See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elmira, NY
Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    600 Roe Ave Fl 1, Elmira, NY 14905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 795-2820
    Inland Endocrine
    9471 Haven Ave Ste 140, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 474-2333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center
  • Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Finally, a doctor who took the time to listen and explain my condition, treatments, options and reasons why. Thank you, Doctor. Your medical practice is sorely needed nowadays where everything is rushed, confusing and uncaring. I had an excellent experience with true health care today.
    R.Mares — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932609054
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haytoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haytoglu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haytoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haytoglu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haytoglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haytoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haytoglu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haytoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haytoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

