Dr. Tahir Naqvi, MD

Hematology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tahir Naqvi, MD

Dr. Tahir Naqvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Riceland Medical Center and Tyler County Hospital.

Dr. Naqvi works at ALTUS Cancer Center - Beaumont in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Port Arthur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ALTUS Cancer Center - Beaumont
    3555 Stagg Dr, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 729-8088
  2. 2
    Altus Radiation Oncology Beaumont L.p.
    310 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 981-5510
  3. 3
    Cancer Center Of SE Texas
    8333 9th Ave Ste G, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 729-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Riceland Medical Center
  • Tyler County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bleeding Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Leukocytosis
Malnutrition
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bile Duct Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thalassemia
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Graft vs Host Disease
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Cancer
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection

Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tahir Naqvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730136953
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tahir Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.