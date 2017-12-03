Dr. Tahir Qaseem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaseem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahir Qaseem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tahir Qaseem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Gi Excellence Inc.1003 E Florida Ave Ste 101, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2252
Gastroenterology in Rio Rancho On Southern Blvd3715 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been having routine colonoscopies every five years since I was 35. I was 50 when Dr. Qaseem performed my colonoscopy and, as with the other procedures, polyps were found and removed. After the colonoscopy he asked me if my diet was high in fat, and it was, so I told him yes. He told me to change my diet to low fat and eat more fiber. Well, I took his advice and did what he recommended and my last colonoscopy ( a week ago) did not find polyps! He is the only Dr. who helped me.
About Dr. Tahir Qaseem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295864395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qaseem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qaseem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qaseem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qaseem has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qaseem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaseem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaseem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaseem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaseem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.