Overview

Dr. Tahir Qaseem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Qaseem works at GI Excellence in Hemet, CA with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.