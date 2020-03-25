Dr. Tahira Alves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahira Alves, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tahira Alves, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
San Antonio Kidney- Westover Hills10010 Rogers Xing Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 888-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alves is exceptional and a very thorough Dr. in her field. Takes time with her patients and cares for them very well. My wife is her patient Your with the best in the Kidney field. Thanks Dr. Alves
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003913617
- Vanderbilt University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Williams College
- Nephrology
