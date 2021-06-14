Dr. Tahira Prendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahira Prendergast, MD
Overview of Dr. Tahira Prendergast, MD
Dr. Tahira Prendergast, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Prendergast works at
Dr. Prendergast's Office Locations
-
1
Jain Plastic Surgery, P.C.2522 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-9313Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't brag ENOUGH! Smart, and is TALENTED with breast procedures. I am SO LUCKY to have had Dr. Prendergast fix me....I came home and cried because she restored my confidence under her care on June 11, 2021.
About Dr. Tahira Prendergast, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891958500
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY|University Hospital of the West Indies
- South Eastern Regional Health Authority
- University of the West Indies
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendergast has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendergast accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast.
