Dr. Tahmina Aafreen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tahmina Aafreen, MD
Dr. Tahmina Aafreen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Aafreen's Office Locations
Kaiser Oncology Pharmacy #5981600 Eureka Rd Bldg C, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 474-2488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is the only doctor I will miss at Kaiser. She was excellent with helping manage my chronic illness symptoms, and made sure that I got the most accurate treatment that was best for my health. She issued tests on a proactive basis and explained my illness to me at 27 in a way no one did for me when I was diagnosed at 15.
About Dr. Tahmina Aafreen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972580140
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aafreen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aafreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aafreen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aafreen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aafreen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aafreen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.