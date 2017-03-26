See All Psychiatrists in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD

Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Elahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    792 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 928-2324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2017
    I am being treated by one of the nicest doctors I ever had And have had numerous physicians Dr Elahi stands out from the crowd I know that most patients like her she has been working at my facility for quite a long time and is deeply understanding I believe that in psychiatry is a very hard job with a person like me that is impossible to get me get employment. This does not seem to be an issue with her I definitely need the medicine I don't care what most people think about these psych meds I
    Joe in Akron, OH — Mar 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD
    About Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083702237
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elahi has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

