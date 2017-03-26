Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD
Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elahi's Office Locations
- 1 792 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 928-2324
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am being treated by one of the nicest doctors I ever had And have had numerous physicians Dr Elahi stands out from the crowd I know that most patients like her she has been working at my facility for quite a long time and is deeply understanding I believe that in psychiatry is a very hard job with a person like me that is impossible to get me get employment. This does not seem to be an issue with her I definitely need the medicine I don't care what most people think about these psych meds I
About Dr. Tahmina Elahi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1083702237
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Psychiatry
