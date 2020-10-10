Dr. Tahsin Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahsin Choudhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Tahsin Choudhury, MD
Dr. Tahsin Choudhury, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury's Office Locations
-
1
Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 422-2020
-
2
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave # 2499, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 445-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhury?
This new facility is the state of the art, Modern Retinal Treatment Center. Dr Talsin Choudhury is a Baltimore Trained Retinal Rock Star!!! This whole facility, staff and Doctors are much more than I expected, I was very pleased with their cautious diagnosis, explanation, and outstanding Treatment. I’m happy I was referred there.
About Dr. Tahsin Choudhury, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467713685
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.