Dr. Tai Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tai Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Tai Chung, MD
Dr. Tai Chung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
-
1
Tai Q Chung MD6936 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 260-2288
-
2
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 260-2288
-
3
Dolphin Diagnostic Imaging2257 Taylor Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 270-9914
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
He is excellent!
About Dr. Tai Chung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841385663
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.