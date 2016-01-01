Overview of Dr. Tai Do, MD

Dr. Tai Do, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Do works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.