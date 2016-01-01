Dr. Tai Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tai Do, MD
Overview of Dr. Tai Do, MD
Dr. Tai Do, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Do's Office Locations
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Fort Worth800 8th Ave Ste 306, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 224-3748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Alliance3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (682) 224-3748
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Arlington601 Omega Dr Ste 203, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (682) 224-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tai Do, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902240492
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
