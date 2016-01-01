Overview of Dr. Tai-Hing Wu, MD

Dr. Tai-Hing Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center



Dr. Wu works at New Valley Medical Group Inc in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.