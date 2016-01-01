Overview

Dr. Tai Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.