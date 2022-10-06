Dr. Taidine Lopes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taidine Lopes, MD
Dr. Taidine Lopes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Med and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
SMG Multispecialty Clinic54 Miller St Fl 4, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 272-2486
SMG Primary Care & OBGYN - Watertown63 Pleasant St Fl 1, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 272-2486
- Carney Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
she has been my doctor for 7 years
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1871889550
- Orlando Health
- Loma Linda University School Of Med
Dr. Lopes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopes.
