Overview

Dr. Taimoor Hashim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Crenshaw Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Hashim works at Southeastern Cardiology Cnsltns in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, Luverne, AL and Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.