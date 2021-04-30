Dr. Taimur Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taimur Sher, MD
Overview of Dr. Taimur Sher, MD
Dr. Taimur Sher, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Sher works at
Dr. Sher's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sher?
Excellent
About Dr. Taimur Sher, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306171871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.