Dr. Taina Denis, DO
Overview of Dr. Taina Denis, DO
Dr. Taina Denis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Denis' Office Locations
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a smooth pregnancy with Dr Dennis , she listens to her patients and give the best care .
About Dr. Taina Denis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1780995696
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center|Wyckoff Heights Hospital
- Nassau University Med Center
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denis speaks Creole.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.