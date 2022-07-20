Overview of Dr. Taina Denis, DO

Dr. Taina Denis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Denis works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.