Dr. Taine Valere Pechet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valere Pechet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taine Valere Pechet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Taine Valere Pechet, MD
Dr. Taine Valere Pechet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. Valere Pechet works at
Dr. Valere Pechet's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 662-9195
-
2
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9195
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valere Pechet?
Dr. Pechet will be performing Thoracic Surgery on me in several weeks. Not far into my first appointment, I knew that my pulmonologist had chosen the best surgeon for me. Dr. Pechet has to be one of the most kind, caring, understanding, and thorough doctors ever. He took the time to explain every option available to me, in such a way that I understood. No question went unanswered. In explaining the options and answering my questions, he did it with such kindness and patience. Terrific bedside manner! I don’t think that anyone actually looks forward to surgery, but I’m definitely not dreading it, knowing that Dr. Pechet will be the surgeon performing it. Also a shout out to Kate Kuhns, MSN, CRNP, and all of the staff. Very helpful, professional, wonderful people! Kathleen Lingo in Magnolia, NJ - October 24, 2019
About Dr. Taine Valere Pechet, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669415683
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valere Pechet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valere Pechet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valere Pechet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valere Pechet works at
Dr. Valere Pechet has seen patients for Thoracoscopic Lobectomy, Lung Cancer, Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valere Pechet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Valere Pechet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valere Pechet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valere Pechet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valere Pechet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.