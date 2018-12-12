Dr. Taiseer Shatara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taiseer Shatara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taiseer Shatara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hendricks Regional Health.
Locations
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center LLC8424 Naab Rd Ste 3G, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring
About Dr. Taiseer Shatara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med Hospital and Clin
- University Mo Hospital
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Shatara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shatara accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shatara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shatara has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shatara speaks Arabic and French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatara.
