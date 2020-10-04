Overview of Dr. Taiwo Kuye, MD

Dr. Taiwo Kuye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kuye works at Carlos A. Barba, MD, PLLC in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Olmito, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.