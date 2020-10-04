See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Taiwo Kuye, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Taiwo Kuye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kuye works at Carlos A. Barba, MD, PLLC in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Olmito, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuye's Office Locations

    Harlingen Office
    597 W Sesame Dr Ste A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 425-9181
    Taiwo A Kuye MD PA
    7135 N Expressway 77 Ste C, Olmito, TX 78575 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 518-7305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Swine Flu
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Swine Flu

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2020
    Dr with compassion! Very professional with an Excellent bed side manners! I highly recommend.
    Doreen Ekabo — Oct 04, 2020
    About Dr. Taiwo Kuye, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

