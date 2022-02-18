See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Taiwo Lawal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Taiwo Lawal, MD

Dr. Taiwo Lawal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Lawal works at ALLINA HEALTH BANDANA SQUARE CLINIC URGE in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kath Charles E DDS
    1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-9700
  2. 2
    St Josephs Hospital
    45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Lawal is very thorough. She is kind , respectful and thoughtful. As patients we don't always appreciate the truth but we need it in order to make changes and improvements in our health. I appreciate Dr. Lawal's candid nature. She is wonderful.
    About Dr. Taiwo Lawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124185855
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawal works at ALLINA HEALTH BANDANA SQUARE CLINIC URGE in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lawal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

