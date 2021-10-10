Dr. Tajav Toomari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tajav Toomari, DO
Dr. Tajav Toomari, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Women's Choice Maternity Clinic7100 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 113, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 205-1666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My daughter has seen toomari the last 11 years since birth he is AMAZING and sees my 7yr old son as well. If there is an urgent matter he'd call even 10p at night to help. Yes, scheduling appointments is super hard as they have little availability but that's what urgent cares are for. He will even try and speak with you on the phone(or his front desk girls will) to guide you. Honestly I will never switch drs. The only bad experience I had was with his NP Jennifer. My kids will never see her again. In general I love this office and we don't usually wait too long maybe 30mins
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801055132
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Toomari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toomari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toomari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.