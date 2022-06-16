Overview of Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD

Dr. Tajdip Sandhu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sandhu works at Tajdip Sandhu in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.