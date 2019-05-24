Overview

Dr. Tajinderpal Saraon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Saraon works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Burien, WA, New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.