Overview

Dr. Tajul Chowdhury, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Chowdhury works at Center For Pain Management in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.