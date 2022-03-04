Overview

Dr. Takahiro Otsuka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yamanashi Med College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Otsuka works at LLU Internal Med/Endocrinology in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.