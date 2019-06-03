Dr. Takami Sato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takami Sato, PHD
Overview of Dr. Takami Sato, PHD
Dr. Takami Sato, PHD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jichi Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sato works at
Dr. Sato's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Multidisciplinary Ctr111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sato?
If you need an Ocular Melanoma specialist Doctor Takami Sato will not let you down. His bedside manners are 2nd to none. He has a care and concern about his patients that is hard to understand. This man, Dr Sato, wants to cure us, not just treat a disease. If his compassion could be put in a bottle life as we know it would be perfect.
About Dr. Takami Sato, PHD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Male
- 1568481703
Education & Certifications
- Jichi Medical School
- Oita Prefectural Hospital
- Jichi Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato works at
Dr. Sato has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sato speaks Japanese.
377 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.