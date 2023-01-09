Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD
Overview of Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD
Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|School Of Dentistry At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Koyama's Office Locations
Lawnwood Medical Park I2402 Frist Blvd Ste 100, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 268-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did two implants for me and they were great. No pain at all. Office staff is excellent.
About Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1356459028
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, American Association Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons|Fellow, Florida Society Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons|Fellow, The American College Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Certificate, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery From Broward General Medical Center /Nova Southeastern University.|Chief Resident, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Surgery At Broward General Medical Center /Nova Southeastern University|Oral and M
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|School Of Dentistry At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine
