Overview of Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD

Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|School Of Dentistry At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Koyama works at Florida Institute of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.