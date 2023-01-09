See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD

Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|School Of Dentistry At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Koyama works at Florida Institute of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koyama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawnwood Medical Park I
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 100, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 268-8007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Disorders
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Facial Trauma
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356459028
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow, American Association Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons|Fellow, Florida Society Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons|Fellow, The American College Of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
    Residency
    • Certificate, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery From Broward General Medical Center /Nova Southeastern University.|Chief Resident, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Surgery At Broward General Medical Center /Nova Southeastern University|Oral and M
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|School Of Dentistry At Tokyo Medical and Dental University|University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania / School of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Takashi Koyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koyama works at Florida Institute of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Fort Pierce, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koyama’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Koyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

