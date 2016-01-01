Overview

Dr. Takeki Suzuki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Suzuki works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.