Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHINSHU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED MEDICAL SCIENCES / DEPARTMENT OF NURSING and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-6660
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Very informative and reassuring. I appreciate the clarity he gave us at the appointment. They were many things I was confused about.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1750473500
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Chldns Hosp Philadelphia Div Hemat Rsch|Chldns Hosp Philadelphia-U Penn|Shinsu University Med Ctr Dept Ped
- Chldns Hosp Philadelphia-U Penn
- Hershey Med Ctr
- SHINSHU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED MEDICAL SCIENCES / DEPARTMENT OF NURSING
Dr. Tsuda speaks Japanese.
