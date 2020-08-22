Overview of Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD

Dr. Takeshi Tsuda, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SHINSHU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED MEDICAL SCIENCES / DEPARTMENT OF NURSING and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.



Dr. Tsuda works at Nemours Cardiac Center in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.