Overview of Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD

Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Akinbiyi works at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.