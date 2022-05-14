Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinbiyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD
Overview of Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD
Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Akinbiyi works at
Dr. Akinbiyi's Office Locations
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-7941
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics3705 RIVER RIDGE DR NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 393-1902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck and breast lift in January 2022. The results achieved were way beyond my expectations! Plus, Dr. Akinbiyi is very patient and kind in all interactions. Do not hesitate to have Dr. Akinbiyi perform your surgery!
About Dr. Takintope Akinbiyi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497048805
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-Umdnj Affil
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akinbiyi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akinbiyi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akinbiyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akinbiyi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinbiyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinbiyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinbiyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinbiyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.