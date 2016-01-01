See All General Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. Takki Momin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Decatur, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Takki Momin, MD

Dr. Takki Momin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Dr. Momin works at Emory at Decatur Vascular Surgery in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Momin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory at Decatur Vascular Surgery
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 512, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 223-4707
  2. 2
    East Metro Womens Specialists PC
    5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 205, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 223-4707
  3. 3
    Emory At Decatur Colon & Rectal Surgery - Snellville Office
    2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 210, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 223-4707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Takki Momin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1356525448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown Univ
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • The Georgia Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Takki Momin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Momin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Momin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Momin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Momin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

