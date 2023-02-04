Overview of Dr. Tal Dagan, MD

Dr. Tal Dagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Dagan works at Tal Dagan MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.