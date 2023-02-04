See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Tal Dagan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tal Dagan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tal Dagan, MD

Dr. Tal Dagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Dagan works at Tal Dagan MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
4.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
4.6 (72)
View Profile

Dr. Dagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tal Dagan MD PC
    420 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 585-3242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dagan?

    Feb 04, 2023
    Attentive and caring, this doctor is not after my money but instead suggested procedure more appropriate for me. I recommend him 100%
    — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tal Dagan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tal Dagan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dagan to family and friends

    Dr. Dagan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dagan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tal Dagan, MD.

    About Dr. Tal Dagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013997980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sheba Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lady Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tal Dagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tal Dagan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.