Dr. Tal David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tal David, MD
Dr. Tal David, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. David's Office Locations
Synergy Orthopedic Specialists Medical Group4910 Directors Pl Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 571-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David repaired my torn meniscus and cleaned up cartilage. This issue had gone on for many years. Seen numerous other doctors. I was highly recommended to Dr David and now I know why. He is absolutely a master. Excellent communication and skill. Thank goodness I found such a stellar surgeon. Don’t wait like I had. Here’s your doctor. No reason to put off treatment.
About Dr. Tal David, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
