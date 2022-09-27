Overview of Dr. Tal David, MD

Dr. Tal David, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. David works at Synergy Orthopedic Specialists Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.