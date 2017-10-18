Overview of Dr. Tal Minuskin, MD

Dr. Tal Minuskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Minuskin works at Bright Futures Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.