Dr. Tal Minuskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minuskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tal Minuskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Kiddies' Pal Pediatrics851 S Rampart Blvd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 823-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Minuskin is one of the best pediatricians I have ever taken my children to! Unfortunetly with alot of pediatricians I have come accross, my children just seemed like another job, but Dr. Minuskin actually cares about the kids he treats. He is very on top of things! My kids are never affraid to go to the doctor, they are comfortable with their ped, and for a child that is important! So Thank you Dr. Minuskin!!!.The office staff is top notch. We couldn't have asked for a better Pediatricin!!!!
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- SUNY Albany
Dr. Minuskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minuskin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minuskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minuskin speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Minuskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minuskin.
