Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.

Dr. Raphaeli works at Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-3, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-1300
  2. 2
    Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble
    18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 550, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-1300
  3. 3
    Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - The Vintage
    20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 203, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Listens and is very understanding!
    Carolyn Bost — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609910009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Medical Center-First Hill Campus
    Residency
    • Swedish Colon and Rectal Clinic
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphaeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raphaeli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raphaeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raphaeli has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphaeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphaeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphaeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphaeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphaeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

