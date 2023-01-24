Overview

Dr. Tal Raphaeli, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Raphaeli works at Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.