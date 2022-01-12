See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Tal Roudner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tal Roudner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tal Roudner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center

Dr. Roudner works at Tal T Roudner MD FACS, Coral Gables, FL in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis and Breast Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roudner Leonard MD
    550 Biltmore Way Ste 890, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-3531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Roudner?

Jan 12, 2022
I had surgery with Dr. Tal Roudner on 11/1/2021. If you want the short version of my review, Dr. Tal is nothing short of incredible. He was not the only surgeon I had made consultation appointments with. Some of them I had seen already, the rest I did not need to see.. because once I met with him I knew he was the one. He was extremely professional. He was very straightforward and informative. And he was the only surgeon I actually felt was listening to everything I was saying. Throughout the process I always felt safe and comfortable. I was beyond happy with my results and my surgery truly changed my life. Because of him I can look myself in the mirror for the first time in years. He is an excellent surgery and person. I would and have highly recommend Dr. Tal for your surgery needs.
Taylor Lemus — Jan 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tal Roudner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tal Roudner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roudner to family and friends

Dr. Roudner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Roudner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tal Roudner, MD.

About Dr. Tal Roudner, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427264944
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tal Roudner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roudner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roudner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roudner works at Tal T Roudner MD FACS, Coral Gables, FL in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roudner’s profile.

Dr. Roudner has seen patients for Breast Ptosis and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roudner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roudner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roudner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roudner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roudner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tal Roudner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.