Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD

Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Weinberger works at Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior
    33 S 9th St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 05, 2017
    I was extremely impressed by Dr. Weinberger. She is smart, knowledgeable and very thorough. She asked the right questions from every angle possible in order to make sure she really understands and diagnose right. She spent with us over the time and made any effort possible to be on target and helpful. I highly recommend her! Also her secretary Denise is very nice and wonderful to work with. I found it a very positive experience. Was worth it to come from far...
    Jackson, NJ — May 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD
    About Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1194764696
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tal Weinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberger works at Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weinberger’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.