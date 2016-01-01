See All General Surgeons in La Crosse, WI
Dr. Tal Yalon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tal Yalon, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small La Crosse, WI
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Tal Yalon, MD

Dr. Tal Yalon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. 

Dr. Yalon works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yalon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 389-8897

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yalon?

Photo: Dr. Tal Yalon, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tal Yalon, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yalon to family and friends

Dr. Yalon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yalon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tal Yalon, MD.

About Dr. Tal Yalon, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1972057891
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tal Yalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yalon works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. View the full address on Dr. Yalon’s profile.

Dr. Yalon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.