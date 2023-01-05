Overview of Dr. Talal Hamdan, MD

Dr. Talal Hamdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Hamdan works at Heart and Vascular Associates of Tampa, LLC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.