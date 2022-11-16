See All Cardiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (25)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Dr. Moukabary works at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Third Degree Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner University Medicine North
    3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-5608
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute Physicians
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 225, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 396-1370
  3. 3
    Talal Moukabary, MD
    445 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 396-1370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Moukabary really listens to me and my concerns. He doesn't rush the appointment and he clearly answers my questions. I've never had such a knowledgeable and compassionate doctor before. I'd refer him to all friends and family.
    Rachel — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1679788418
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moukabary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moukabary works at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Moukabary’s profile.

    Dr. Moukabary has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Third Degree Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moukabary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moukabary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moukabary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moukabary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moukabary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

