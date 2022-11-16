Dr. Moukabary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
1
Banner University Medicine North3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-5608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute Physicians6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 225, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 396-1370
3
Talal Moukabary, MD445 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 396-1370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moukabary really listens to me and my concerns. He doesn't rush the appointment and he clearly answers my questions. I've never had such a knowledgeable and compassionate doctor before. I'd refer him to all friends and family.
About Dr. Talal Moukabary, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679788418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiac Electrophysiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moukabary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moukabary has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Third Degree Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moukabary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moukabary speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moukabary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moukabary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moukabary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moukabary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.