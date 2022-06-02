Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munasifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD
Overview
Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Munasifi works at
Locations
Advanced Plastic Surgery Center1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 380, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 841-0399Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Munasifi for 20 years. Excellent surgeon, personable and caring. Staff is always very pleasant and well trained. A fun visit!
About Dr. Talal Munasifi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Providence Hospital
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munasifi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munasifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Munasifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munasifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munasifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munasifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.