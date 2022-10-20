Overview

Dr. Talal Sunbulli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Sunbulli works at Gastroenterology Associates in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.