Dr. Talanki Viswanath, MD
Dr. Talanki Viswanath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Levan Internists15130 Levan Rd Ste 30, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2100
Greenfield Health Systems14555 Levan Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6409
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- Wayne Co Genl Hosp
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Viswanath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanath has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viswanath speaks Kannada.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanath.
