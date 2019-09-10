Overview of Dr. Talanki Viswanath, MD

Dr. Talanki Viswanath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Viswanath works at Levan Internists in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.