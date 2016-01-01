Overview

Dr. Talat Tayyaba, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Tayyaba works at Texas Psychiatry in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.