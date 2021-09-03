Overview of Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD

Dr. Talene Yacoubian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.



Dr. Yacoubian works at UAB Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.