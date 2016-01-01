Overview

Dr. Talha Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Med Ctr and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Mayo Clinic Pulmonary Diseases in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.