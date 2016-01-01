Dr. Malik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talha Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Talha Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Med Ctr and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Mayo Clinic- Arizona- Scottsdalephoenix13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Ualaal-cardiac Mri1808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-4744
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1518074376
- Uab Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- The Aga Khan University Med Ctr
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
