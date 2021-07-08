Dr. Talia Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talia Crawford, MD
Overview of Dr. Talia Crawford, MD
Dr. Talia Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates P.A.7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 512-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Fhc26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-4367
Houston Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Associates at Willowbrook7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 512-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Crawford for the 1st time today. She was absolutely wonderful and I would refer her to anyone. I had to pick a new physician as I had someone else in the practice who is no longer there so I happened to get on her schedule looking for a female OBGYN and lucky for me I found myself a good physician. She was very kind, patient, caring and understanding. For the first time, I felt someone was really listening and she didn't rush through the exam. She is compassionate with her patients and very personable. I hope she stays as I don't enjoy changing providers once you establish a relationship with one.
About Dr. Talia Crawford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700152949
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Chief Resident
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.